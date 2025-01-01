Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.76 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $1.60 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,753.15 or 0.04009885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 468,729 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 468,779.74967283. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,755.78549161 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $1,649,338.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

