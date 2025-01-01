THORChain Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00004768 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $131.82 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,345.77 or 0.99731224 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,008.98 or 0.99371399 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 416,483,759 coins and its circulating supply is 266,660,634 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

