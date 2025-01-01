Wrapped Cardano Price Down 7.6% This Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $10.30 million and $8,497.07 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93,345.77 or 0.99731224 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,008.98 or 0.99371399 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,096,773 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,096,773.1501182. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.85522649 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $8,306.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

