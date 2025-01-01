i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAU shares. National Bank Financial lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

In other i-80 Gold news, Director Richard Scott Young acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 285,150 shares of company stock valued at $184,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TSE IAU opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.79.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

