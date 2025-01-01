Polymath (POLY) Tops One Day Volume of $6,603.37

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Polymath has a market capitalization of $64.74 million and approximately $6,603.37 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00111340 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07255284 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,899.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

