Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 14,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%.
Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
