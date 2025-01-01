Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 14,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Stock Up 4.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Borr Drilling by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 666.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Recommended Stories

