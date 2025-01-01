Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $19.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daily Journal had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Daily Journal Price Performance

Daily Journal stock opened at $567.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.82. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $309.22 and a 52 week high of $602.00.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

