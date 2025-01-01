Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) to Issue $0.45 Dividend

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ HTIBP opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $17.67.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
