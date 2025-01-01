VanEck Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF (ASX:DVDY) Plans $0.20 Interim Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF (ASX:DVDY – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.
VanEck Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF Stock Performance
