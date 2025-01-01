Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. Onex has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.14% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Onex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

