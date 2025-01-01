Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Biloxi Marsh Lands stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

