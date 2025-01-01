Magellan Global Fund (Open Class) (Managed Fund) (ASX:MGOC) Plans $0.24 Interim Dividend

Magellan Global Fund (Open Class) (Managed Fund) (ASX:MGOC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st.

Magellan Global Fund is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

