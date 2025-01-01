IML Conc Aus Shares Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) (ASX:IMLC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

IML Conc Aus Shares Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) (ASX:IMLC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st.
IML Conc Aus Shares Fund (Quoted Managed Fund) Stock Performance
