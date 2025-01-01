VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND) Declares $0.16 Interim Dividend

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st.
VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Price Performance
