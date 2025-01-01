VanEck S&P/ASX MidCap ETF (ASX:MVE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

VanEck S&P/ASX MidCap ETF (ASX:MVE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. This is a boost from VanEck S&P/ASX MidCap ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.33.

VanEck S&P/ASX MidCap ETF Price Performance

