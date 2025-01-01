Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Up 14.5% in December

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Team Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COWG opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

