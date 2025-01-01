Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $9,267,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

