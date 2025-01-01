Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.