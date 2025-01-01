Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
