Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

