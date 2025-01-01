CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 71,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CCLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,750 shares in the company, valued at $243,637.50. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CareCloud by 25.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

