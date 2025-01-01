Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1223 per share. This is a positive change from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 72,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

