HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 863,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

HNI Stock Up 0.4 %

HNI stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. HNI’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,708. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,266. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 51.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HNI by 219.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

