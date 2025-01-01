CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in December

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

