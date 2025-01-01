Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,462.60. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert L. Berra sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $81,889.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,031.12. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,056 shares of company stock worth $244,741 over the last three months. 11.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sierra Bancorp

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.