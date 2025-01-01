WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $24.35 million and approximately $255,221.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00111340 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

