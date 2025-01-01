Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Hits $119.41 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $9.91 or 0.00010587 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and $119.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 527,912,261 coins and its circulating supply is 478,162,268 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

