Ethereum Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $3,339.08 or 0.03567496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion and $18.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00014189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,474,485 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

