Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1,853.61 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,853.61 billion and $35.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $93,597.34 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.00467014 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00017977 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00053912 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000117 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,804,121 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
