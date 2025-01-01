Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1,853.61 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,853.61 billion and $35.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $93,597.34 on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.00467014 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00053912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,804,121 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

