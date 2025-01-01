Veritaseum (VERI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.03 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Veritaseum has a market cap of $66.03 million and approximately $22,650.54 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $30.71 or 0.00032815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

