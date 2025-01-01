BitDAO (BIT) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $161,185.89 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93,345.77 or 0.99731224 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,008.98 or 0.99371399 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization aimed at boosting the decentralized economy. It is collectively owned and managed by its community of BIT token holders, who propose and vote on various matters. BIT tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to submit proposals and vote on issues. They also foster development and adoption of BIT-enabled products. The BitDAO Treasury, using Safe, manages the organization’s assets. The BIT token, modelled on Compound Finance’s COMP token, supports delegated voting and off-chain vote aggregation, with plans for on-chain governance in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.