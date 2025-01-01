SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $652.88 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $652.88 million and approximately $84,436.63 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.54265295 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $78,906.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.