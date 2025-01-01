NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00004874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

