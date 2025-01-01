Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1718 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Barloworld Stock Performance
Shares of BRRAY opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.
About Barloworld
