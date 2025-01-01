Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1718 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Barloworld Stock Performance

Shares of BRRAY opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

