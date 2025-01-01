Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USMC opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.