Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0252 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $20,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at $225,691.06. The trade was a 98.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

