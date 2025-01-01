Principal Value ETF Plans Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:PY)

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Principal Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PY opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Principal Value ETF Company Profile
