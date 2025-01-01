Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.96. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.47 and a 12-month high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The stock has a market cap of C$543.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.92.

Insider Activity

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$393,845.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 114,672 shares of company stock worth $955,129. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

