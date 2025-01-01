Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.96. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.47 and a 12-month high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The stock has a market cap of C$543.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.92.

Insider Activity

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$393,845.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 114,672 shares of company stock worth $955,129. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

