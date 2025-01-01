XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
XOMA Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of XOMAO opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. XOMA has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $25.87.
About XOMA
