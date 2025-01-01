Financial 15 Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

FTN opened at C$9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.68. Financial 15 Split has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$504.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

