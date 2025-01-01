Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

