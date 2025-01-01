Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 741,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director James G. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,865.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $784.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 117.24%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

