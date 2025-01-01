Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 5.6%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 299.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GGZ opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

