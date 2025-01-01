Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the bank on Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BBDO opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

