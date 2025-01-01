Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NECB stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Northeast Community Bancorp news, CFO Donald S. Hom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,799.31. This represents a 25.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Martinek sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $36,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293.50. This represents a 94.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $209,766. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

