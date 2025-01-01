Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Announces Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3018 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $236.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.53 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

