Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $24.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

