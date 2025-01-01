Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 675,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.