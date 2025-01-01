Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00003165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $83.33 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,916,249.95809883 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.97662846 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $9,022,610.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

