Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Increases By 5.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.70. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $181.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $3,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,927,663.66. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 917,362 shares of company stock valued at $154,996,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

