Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,371,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,297,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Filo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Filo has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the San Juan province of Argentina and the adjacent Atacama Region of Northern Chile.

